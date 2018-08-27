Jim Scott
Jim Scott is director of enterprise strategy and architecture at MapR Technologies, a California-based business software company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. MapR provides access to a variety of data sources from a single computer cluster. Scott is an experienced leader having worked across various industries in the course of his career. He is cofounder of the Chicago Hadoop Users Group (CHUG) and helped grow a now flourishing community around next generation technologies.
Without data, there is no AI in the auto industry
The auto industry is currently undergoing a massive technology upheaval. Artificial intelligence (AI) provides an opportunity for automotive players to rethink everything. Some believe that AI is the key differentiator in the auto industry. But this is inaccurate. It’s not the AI, it’s the data that is the source of ...